OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,799,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OFG. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of OFG opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.22.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

