Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Purchases 1,334 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.33 and a 200 day moving average of $281.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

