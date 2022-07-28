OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of OTMP opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £69.33 million and a PE ratio of 865.00. OnTheMarket has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.57).

In related news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 16,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £11,560.50 ($13,928.31).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

