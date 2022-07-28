Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Head to Head Review

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) and Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Northern Lights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and Northern Lights Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 Northern Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.75%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Northern Lights Acquisition.

This table compares Oportun Financial and Northern Lights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial 12.76% 18.01% 3.86% Northern Lights Acquisition N/A -58.07% 1.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Northern Lights Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $626.80 million 0.50 $47.41 million $2.82 3.37 Northern Lights Acquisition N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Northern Lights Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.