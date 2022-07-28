Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

