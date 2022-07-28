Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) & Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Head-To-Head Survey

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orchard Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 1 2 3 0 2.33 Aura Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,259.65%. Aura Biosciences has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 163.96%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Aura Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A -68.98% -46.08% Aura Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $1.67 million 42.97 -$144.58 million ($1.22) -0.47 Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$35.25 million N/A N/A

Aura Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchard Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats Orchard Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with Pharming Group N.V. for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

