Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.