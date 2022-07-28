PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $287,028,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,737,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.4 %

PCAR stock opened at $89.07 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.