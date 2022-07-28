Pachira Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pachira Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.33 and its 200 day moving average is $281.60. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.