Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PKG opened at $139.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.30. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.