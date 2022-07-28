Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,421,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $218,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $983,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 322,382 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.