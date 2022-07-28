Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. CWM LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.7 %

PZZA opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.