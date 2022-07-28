Papa John’s International (PZZA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -155.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global lowered Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after buying an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 155,878 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

