Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

AMZN opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

