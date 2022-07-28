Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,741 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $34.00.
About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF
PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.
