Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 92.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $82.01 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

