Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,116 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $210.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.68. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

