Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,740 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
Clorox Stock Performance
NYSE CLX opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.75%.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clorox (CLX)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.