Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 4,877 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

DELL stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

