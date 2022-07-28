Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,478 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $734.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.05. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $78.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.