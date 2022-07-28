Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

CPK opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

