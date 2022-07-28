Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($46.43) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

