Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $135,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medpace Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $161.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

