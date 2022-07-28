Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 122 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

