Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,503 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,655,000 after acquiring an additional 219,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,622,000 after acquiring an additional 595,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,294,000 after acquiring an additional 125,432 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New Residential Investment to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

New Residential Investment Trading Up 3.6 %

NRZ opened at $10.62 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New Residential Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

