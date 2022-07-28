Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 165 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $185.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average is $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

