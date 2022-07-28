Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,153 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,808,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,974,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,417,000 after acquiring an additional 639,618 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,092.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,979,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Barclays lowered their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas cut Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ferguson from £140 ($168.67) to £114 ($137.35) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.25) to £103.65 ($124.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.46) to £130 ($156.63) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,535.38.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

