Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,840 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of WPC opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

