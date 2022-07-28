Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $372.01 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

