Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LANC. Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.13. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $198.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day moving average is $145.16.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

