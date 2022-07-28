Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $7,475,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,657,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 678,259 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 128,058 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

NYSE:INN opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $825.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.