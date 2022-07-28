Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $266,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,813 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

