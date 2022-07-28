Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Schneider National by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Schneider National by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

