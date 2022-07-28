Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 256,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 2.0 %

ING Groep stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

ING Groep Announces Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.