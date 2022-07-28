Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,579 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,386,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Teleflex by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 192,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.29. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.58 and a 52-week high of $405.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.77.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

