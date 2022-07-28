Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $146.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.10. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Insider Activity at Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Stories

