Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $234,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plug Power by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 168,277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1,321.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

PLUG stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.74. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

