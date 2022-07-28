Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $269,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.33 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.