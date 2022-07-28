Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $283,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

