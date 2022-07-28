Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRX. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.