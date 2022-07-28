Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 86,647 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $1,759,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $1,469,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

