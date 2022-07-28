Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of AXON opened at $104.41 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.