Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 4.0 %

OSK opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.