Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,112 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 193.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GHY opened at $11.88 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

