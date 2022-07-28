Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 126 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Strs Ohio grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $85.40 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.