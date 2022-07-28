Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 715.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $65.84 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

