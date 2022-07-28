Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2,068.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

