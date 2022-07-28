Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 975 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.48. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

