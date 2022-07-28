Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,827 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $1,307,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Pinterest by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 195,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 493,378 shares of company stock worth $8,826,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

