Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,771 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $122,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after buying an additional 865,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2,056.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after buying an additional 510,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

